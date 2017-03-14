Random Encounter 124: Heart Pieces

Must. Find. Four.

03.14.17 - 9:09 PM

Okay, this has really got to stop. How are we supposed to talk about the Switch, a new Zelda and a new NieR all in one podcast? Man, I don't know, but we're certainly going to try our best!

The Nintendo Switch is here, and the Random Encounter crew have some pretty positive impressions so far. After that, we move on to a long discussion about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a smattering of NieR: Automata, robot dinosaur hunting in Horizon Zero Dawn, and finally some initial thoughts on Torment: Tides of Numenera.

Featuring: Robert Steinman, Derek Heemsbergen, Caitlin Argyros and Robert Fenner