RPGFan
Robert Steinman
Random Encounter 124: Heart Pieces
Must. Find. Four.
03.14.17 - 9:09 PM

Okay, this has really got to stop. How are we supposed to talk about the Switch, a new Zelda and a new NieR all in one podcast? Man, I don't know, but we're certainly going to try our best!

Questions? Comments? Spare Potions? Email us at podcast@rpgfan.com!

Random Encounter 124: Heart Pieces

The Nintendo Switch is here, and the Random Encounter crew have some pretty positive impressions so far. After that, we move on to a long discussion about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a smattering of NieR: Automata, robot dinosaur hunting in Horizon Zero Dawn, and finally some initial thoughts on Torment: Tides of Numenera.

Featuring: Robert Steinman, Derek Heemsbergen, Caitlin Argyros and Robert Fenner





