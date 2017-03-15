RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
The Caligula Effect Coming Westward on May 2nd
Grace your Vita with this new project from the original Persona writer!
03.15.17 - 1:31 AM

Atlus has partnered with developer FuRyu to bring The Caligula Effect (earlier known as simply Caligula) over to North America and Europe on May 2nd. The game, which features a story penned by Tadashi Satomi of Innocent Sin/Eternal Punishment fame, will be released on the PlayStation Vita as a digital download. Check out some plot details and a new English story trailer below. We also have some new screenshots in our gallery.


Players will follow the exploits of the Go-Home Club, a tight-knit group of Kishimai High School students who've discovered that their lives are nothing more than a virtual charade. They've come to realize that the world their living in is actually Mobius, a virtual reality construct created and ruled by an omnipotent virtual idol known as μ (pronounced myoo). This ragtag group of students must encounter crazed students known as Digiheads, battle malevolent musicians, confront the almighty μ, and face their deepest inner-traumas before tasting the sweet nectar of freedom.

atlus furyu the caligula effect ps vita menu

atlus furyu the caligula effect ps vita cast



