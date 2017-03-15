RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Nintendo Releases Making Of Videos for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Take a breather from the wilds of Hyrule, and see how they were made.
03.15.17 - 1:36 AM

Nintendo recently released a series of ten-minute long videos on the development process of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the latest entry in the beloved Zelda franchise that recently released for the Wii U and fledgling Switch. The videos focus on early design concepts for the game, its story and characters, and the "open air" feeling of its vast world. Give them a look below, and be on the lookout for our review in the near future! Hey, nobody said exploring Hyrule was an easy feat...





