John Alas
Final Fantasy XV Chapter 13 Update Detailed
The controversial segment gets an overhaul.
03.15.17 - 1:17 PM

Final Fantasy XV's Chapter 13 had an unfavorable reception with many who played the game. However, Square Enix has now followed through with their promise to improve the chapter by revealing what will be changed. The changes include supplementary cutscenes and enhancements to Noctis' Ring of the Lucii. You will get to experience these changes for yourself on March 28th, when they will be released alongside the first story downloadable content, Episode Gladiolus. Producer Haruyoshi Sawatori details the adjustments below.

final fantasy xv chapter 13 updates

So before, obviously it was just Noctis, by himself, kind of alone without the powers of his weapon summoning abilities. What we've done for Chapter 13 is add a separate route for Gladio and Ignis after they get split from Noctis, so you actually get to play as Gladio and see what happened from their side of things until they reunite with Noctis.

You'll see some additional cutscenes that show you what took place while Noctis was on his own. You'll get some gameplay with Gladio and Ignis together. You'll see what happened to Emperor Aldercapt and Ravus and where they ended up being the whole time.

These are just the supplementary scenes that were added into Chapter 13. But aside from that, we're overhauling the ring magic, so the three spells that you could use with the Ring of the Lucii – those are completely powerful now, like super powerful now.

Lastly, Sawatari elaborated a bit more on Episode Gladiolus, saying that it takes roughly two hours to complete. After completing it, players will unlock new modes to increase replay value and take on various challenges.

Episode Gladiolus is due March 28th. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more on Final Fantasy XV's upcoming DLC.



