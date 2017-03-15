Torment: Tides of Numenera Receives Universal Praise

One life matters.

03.15.17 - 9:01 PM

"What does one life matter?" This is the question inXile entertainment puts at the front of their passion project

As players continue to travel through the sci-fi fantasy riddle of this curve-ball Isometric RPG, they prove that one life must matter quite a bit. InXile compiled some of the more evocative quotes from the positive reviews in an accolades trailer posted below.

The Kickstarter-funded spiritual successor to the cult hit Planescape: Torment of the 1990s seeks to prove that complex narrative still has a place in the RPGs of today. While critics have been at odds with some aspects of the game's performance, Torment: Tides of Numenera has received universal praise for its daring storytelling and alternative take on combat. You can find out own review here.

Torment: Tides of Numenera is available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and MacOS systems.



