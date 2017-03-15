Retro Encounter 74: Favorite Final Fantasy

Come to see victory / In a land called Fantasy

03.15.17 - 10:27 PM

Retro Encounter has a shameful record of podcast episodes where panelists argue about what games should or shouldn't appear on certain lists. That tradition continues today, with four Retro Encounter panelists debating what the best Final Fantasy game is. The panel discusses several games in the series in detail, before arriving at an overall favorite.

What's Retro Encounter's official favorite Final Fantasy? Listen and find out!

Retro Encounter Episode 74: Our Favorite Final Fantasy



Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Alana Hagues, Stephanie Sybydlo, Peter Triezenberg

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com