John Tucker Horizon Zero Dawn Review

It's got robotic dinosaurs! What's not to love?!

03.16.17 - 11:52 AM



Horizon Zero Dawn is a game that's been on our radar for a while now, so we were filled with the reviewer-standard mix of hope and trepidation when it finally came out just recently. Nick Ransbottom has been chugging away at it relentlessly ever since, and we've got his review for you today. Check out the review at the link below and see if this game turned out to be what we hoped it could be or if our fears were realized instead.



Horizon Zero Dawn Review

