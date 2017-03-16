RPGFan
John Tucker
Horizon Zero Dawn Review
It's got robotic dinosaurs! What's not to love?!
03.16.17 - 11:52 AM

Horizon Zero Dawn is a game that's been on our radar for a while now, so we were filled with the reviewer-standard mix of hope and trepidation when it finally came out just recently. Nick Ransbottom has been chugging away at it relentlessly ever since, and we've got his review for you today. Check out the review at the link below and see if this game turned out to be what we hoped it could be or if our fears were realized instead.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Tales of Symphonia
Sunday, Mar. 12 • 11:30am PST/2:30pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Horizon Zero Dawn Review
Horizon Zero Dawn
Review
 Retro Encounter 74
Retro Encounter 74
Podcast
 Random Encounter 124
Random Encounter 124
Podcast
 Torment: Tides of Numenera Review
Torment: Tides of Numenera
Review
 Jinbaittai Sounds of Fire Emblem from Cipher Caravan Review
Jinbaittai Sounds of Fire Emblem from Cipher Caravan
Review
 Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Review
Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info