Yuji Hori Teases "Announcement" For Dragon Quest XI
I want to believe!
03.17.17 - 12:07 AM

At Universal Studios Japan event, "Dragon Quest The Real," series creator Yuji Hori teased an announcement for Dragon Quest XI, stating, "All of the staff are currently working really hard making the game,...I think that we'll be able to make an announcement of some sort soon, so please look forward to it."

Back in January during Dragon Quest's 30th Anniversary Project Presentation, Hori expressed his intent to release Dragon Quest XI before the end of the anniversary year on May 27, 2017. As said date is slowly coming closer, many fans are speculating that the announcement could be a release date for Dragon Quest XI, while other fans are desperately hoping for a western release. Only time will tell what Yuji Hori has planned for the series.

Dragon Quest XI is set to be released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS in 2017, with a Switch version confirmed to be in development. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.


