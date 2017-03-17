Warriors of the Sky Update Available for Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

Old friends return and new dungeons emerge.

03.17.17 - 12:17 AM

Bandai Namco Entertainment has released a new update fortitled Warriors of the Sky. This free large scale update allows players to enter Sacrament Dungeon 3, giving players access to eight high level dungeons to conquer.

Players will also get the chance to meet Seven and Rain, two characters originally introduced in Sword Art Online: Lost Song. Lastly, Bandai Namco is also introducing a Duel System into the game. Players will be competing in one on one fights against other players or monsters, with rewards ranging from buffs, treasure chests, and other assorted rewards. You can check out the reveal trailer below.

In addition, Bandai Namco is also releasing two free DLC packs for Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization. The first, titled Lord of Inferno, adds and additional raid boss for players to fight after completing the main quest of Warriors of the Sky, while the second, Missing Chest, adds a treasure chest to Teleport Plaza that allows players to exchange gold for special items.

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.



