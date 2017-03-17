RPGFan
John Alas
Atlus Releases Persona 5 Let's Play Featuring Ann Tamaki VA
Alongside some free pre-release themes.
03.17.17 - 6:32 PM

The long wait for Persona 5 is coming to an end on April 4th and Atlus has been releasing new content to keep fans occupied, including a Let's Play video featuring Ann Tamaki's voice actor, Erika Harlacher. In the video, Harlacher plays through an important segment featuring her character Ann. The gameplay includes battles, dungeon exploration and cutscenes. See it below.

In addition to the Let's Play, Atlus has released a Persona 5 theme and Yusuke Kitagawa-themed avatars on PlayStation Network. These will be free until March 21st, so don't miss out on your chance for this deal! Check out the theme below.

persona 5 free themePersona 5 is out in North America and Europe on April 4th for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.


