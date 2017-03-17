Enjoy Dragon Quest Heroes II's "Meet the Heroes, Part II" Trailer

Meet Desdemona and Cesar.

03.17.17 - 8:42 PM

The imaginators over at Square Enix have released a second installment to their "Meet the Heroes" series of trailers for the upcoming

In this new episode, viewers are introduced to the deadly Desdemona, the "dashing axe-wielding envoy of the High King", and Cesar, the "cool and powerful Prince of Dunisia." Check out the newness below:

In the off chance you missed Part I of this "Meet the Heroes" mini-series, you can check it out here.

Dragon Quest Heroes II will release on PlayStation 4 in North America on April 25th and in Europe April 28th. The game’s PC version is also due for release on Steam April 25th.



