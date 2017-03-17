RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Enjoy Dragon Quest Heroes II's "Meet the Heroes, Part II" Trailer
Meet Desdemona and Cesar.
03.17.17 - 8:42 PM

The imaginators over at Square Enix have released a second installment to their "Meet the Heroes" series of trailers for the upcoming Dragon Quest Heroes II.

In this new episode, viewers are introduced to the deadly Desdemona, the "dashing axe-wielding envoy of the High King", and Cesar, the "cool and powerful Prince of Dunisia." Check out the newness below:

In the off chance you missed Part I of this "Meet the Heroes" mini-series, you can check it out here.

Dragon Quest Heroes II will release on PlayStation 4 in North America on April 25th and in Europe April 28th. The game’s PC version is also due for release on Steam April 25th.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Tales of Symphonia
Sunday, Mar. 12 • 11:30am PST/2:30pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Horizon Zero Dawn Review
Horizon Zero Dawn
Review
 Retro Encounter 74
Retro Encounter 74
Podcast
 Random Encounter 124
Random Encounter 124
Podcast
 Torment: Tides of Numenera Review
Torment: Tides of Numenera
Review
 Jinbaittai Sounds of Fire Emblem from Cipher Caravan Review
Jinbaittai Sounds of Fire Emblem from Cipher Caravan
Review
 Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Review
Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info