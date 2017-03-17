Enjoy Dragon Quest Heroes II's "Meet the Heroes, Part II" Trailer Meet Desdemona and Cesar. 03.17.17 - 8:42 PM
The imaginators over at Square Enix have released a second installment to their "Meet the Heroes" series of trailers for the upcoming Dragon Quest Heroes II.
In this new episode, viewers are introduced to the deadly Desdemona, the "dashing axe-wielding envoy of the High King", and Cesar, the "cool and powerful Prince of Dunisia." Check out the newness below:
In the off chance you missed Part I of this "Meet the Heroes" mini-series, you can check it out here.
Dragon Quest Heroes II will release on PlayStation 4 in North America on April 25th and in Europe April 28th. The game’s PC version is also due for release on Steam April 25th.