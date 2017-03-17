RPGFan
Scott Clay
Week in Review, 3/17/2017
Dawn of the Zero Day!
03.18.17 - 3:03 PM

We have reached the middle of March, and the RPG news and games keep on coming. There has been a lot more news this week, along with a bunch of reviews for some of the most highly anticipated games that have just been released. In this Week in Review, we have game reviews from Nicholas Ransbottom, Rob Rogan, and Bob Richardson, as well as new stories from Peter Triezenberg, Davis Arend, Trent Argirov, Keegan Lee, and John Alas.

Horizon Zero Dawn Review

Review by Nicholas Ransbottom

Horizon Zero Dawn is a beautiful new IP from the folks over at Guerrilla Games, and even though many were unsure if it could be labeled an RPG when it was announced, it most certainly has all the makings of a fantastic RPG. The real question is, did it live up to the hype? Check out Nick's review to get the full details.

Horizon Zero Dawn Screenshot

Final Fantasy XV Chapter 13 Update Detailed

Story by John Alas

Chapter 13 of Final Fantasy XV was a sore spot in a great game, so Square Enix has taken it upon themselves to improve the chapter in order to flesh out the story a bit more. Hopefully, the new scenes being added will help the narrative that was lacking during the last part of the game.

Final Fantasy XV Screenshot

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - Special Editions Announced

Story by Davis Arend

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is coming this summer and of course, Square Enix has a bunch of cool collectors editions available for it. As is the case with most collectors editions, make sure you grab them fast as they might sell out very quickly. That Judge bust set looks awesome!

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Screenshot

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Review

Review by Rob Rogan

Dragon Quest VIII? Yes, please. Dragon Quest VIII on 3DS? YES, PLEASE! One of the best PS2 RPGs has finally been ported over to the 3DS to allow you to play it anywhere you go. And trust me, with the size of this game that is a good thing. Check out Rob Rogan's review of this PS2 classic port to fully appreciate the awesomeness of Dragon Quest VIII on a portable system.

Dragon Quest VIII 3DS Screenshot

Yuji Horii Teases "Announcement" For Dragon Quest XI

Story by Keegan Lee

Speaking of Dragon Quest, Dragon Quest XI information is finally being released to the public and now Yuji Horii is finally ready for a big announcement for the game. Is it a release date? Is it more new characters? Is it plot synopsis? One can only hope it is all three.

Dragon Quest XI Screenshot

Torment: Tides of Numenera Review

Review by Bob Richardson

It has been almost 17 years since Planescape: Torment hit the PC market and instantly became one of the best RPGs of all time, and now finally the sequel Torment: Tides of Numenera has arrived on the scene. Did Torment: Tides of Numenera live up to the hype or did it fail to impress? Check out Bob Richardson's review for all the details.

Tides of Numenera Screenshot

The Caligula Effect Coming Westward on May 2nd

Story by Peter Triezenberg

Atlus may have a pretty big title coming out in a few weeks, but that isn't stopping them from continuing the hype train with their new IP The Caligula Effect on its way to the west on May 2nd. Will we all be done with Persona 5 by the time The Caligula Effect hits our shores? I doubt it, but it just means more Atlus fun times in May.

The Caligula Effect Screenshot

New Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Gameplay Videos Released

Story by Trent Argirov

A week in RPG news wouldn't be complete without a Kingdom Hearts story that wasn't about Kingdom Hearts III, and this week we have one for the Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX. We have two awesome new videos for the remastered versions of these classic PS2 games so check them out while we all wait for more Kingdom Hearts III news.

Kingdom Hearts 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Screenshot

Tetsuya Nomura Elaborates on Final Fantasy VII Remake's Action-Based Combat

Story by Peter Triezenberg

Fans may not be too happy with the news Nomura released about Final Fantasy VII Remake, and the fact that its combat system won't be the classic ATB system we were expecting. Still, if the battle system is fun and exciting, that's all that should matter. Guess we will just have to wait and see.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Screenshot

And that's a wrap for this week. Be sure to check back on the front page for all your RPG news and reviews.


