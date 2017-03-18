RPGFan
John Tucker
RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Legend of Mana
Join us for some fun with a PS1 classic.
03.18.17 - 4:05 PM

These days, RPGFan rarely reviews a game more than once — we feel like it's only something you'll want to read if we have two reviewers that provide a very different perspective on the game in question.

But back in our early days, we didn't restrain ourselves. We let everyone who wanted to write a review do so. And this week on RPGFan Sunday Streaming, we're taking you back to probably the most-reviewed game in RPGFan history: PS1's Legend of Mana.

In 1999 and 2000, we produced a whopping six reviews for Legend of Mana, and they're all positive. There are over 40 of us on the team now, but back then, that was probably almost one review for every staff member. If you'd like to see what made them all feel strongly enough to write a review, join us on our Twitch channel on Sunday, March 19th at 3:30 PM Eastern.

Watch live video from RPGFan.com on www.twitch.tv


