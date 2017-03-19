Ys VIII PS4 Demo Launches in Japan on March 24th

Take the time to try an early dungeon.

03.19.17 - 12:00 PM

Developer Falcom has announced it is set to release a demo for the PlayStation 4 version ofon the PlayStation Store in Japan on March 24th.

The demo gives players access to part of the "Elevated Coral Forest" dungeon, an area from early in the game. Players will be able to try out the new "Inferno" difficulty added to the PlayStation 4 version, as well as get a first hand experience of the game's higher resolution and 60 frames per second goodness. Warning for perspective buyers: your save data from the demo will not carry over to the full version.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana releases on PlayStation 4 in Japan on May 25th, and the game will see a Western release in North America and Europe on PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and PC this fall. The PS Vita version of the game is currently available in Japan.



