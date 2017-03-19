RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Ys VIII PS4 Demo Launches in Japan on March 24th
Take the time to try an early dungeon.
03.19.17 - 12:00 PM

Developer Falcom has announced it is set to release a demo for the PlayStation 4 version of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana on the PlayStation Store in Japan on March 24th.

Ys VIII on PS4

The demo gives players access to part of the "Elevated Coral Forest" dungeon, an area from early in the game. Players will be able to try out the new "Inferno" difficulty added to the PlayStation 4 version, as well as get a first hand experience of the game's higher resolution and 60 frames per second goodness. Warning for perspective buyers: your save data from the demo will not carry over to the full version.

Ys VIII on PS4

Ys VIII on PS4

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana releases on PlayStation 4 in Japan on May 25th, and the game will see a Western release in North America and Europe on PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and PC this fall. The PS Vita version of the game is currently available in Japan.


