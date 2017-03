Lieve Oma Review

Babushka, Babushka, Babushka. Yah yah.

03.19.17 - 3:48 PM

The past few weeks have been pretty high profile for releases, with even more on the immediate horizon. But that doesn't mean we can't make room for some sterling indie efforts.

Today I bring you a review of Lieve Oma, a short and sweet adventure game by Florian Veltman. You don't always have to save the world, so I hope you'll join me to take a little time out and smell the truffles.