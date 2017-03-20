RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Mass Effect: Andromeda Review
2017 is not letting up with the big releases just yet.
03.20.17 - 3:06 AM

It's been over 5 years since we joined Commander Shepard and the crew of the SSV Normandy on their last voyage across space. A lot can change in 5 years, and a lot can differ between galaxies.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is finally here after a number of delays. You're thrown throws you into the shoes of a new protagonist, a new crew and a new story. Derek Heemsbergen is here to give you his take on the franchise's new beginnings a day ahead of release. That gives you just enough time to clear out your gaming calendar, right? Put your space suits on and check out Derek's review below to see what he thought of BioWare's latest.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Legend of Mana
Sunday, Mar. 19 • 12:30pm PDT/3:30pm EDT

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PDT/2pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Mass Effect: Andromeda Review
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Review
 Lieve Oma Review
Lieve Oma
Review
 Horizon Zero Dawn Review
Horizon Zero Dawn
Review
 Retro Encounter 74
Retro Encounter 74
Podcast
 Random Encounter 124
Random Encounter 124
Podcast
 Torment: Tides of Numenera Review
Torment: Tides of Numenera
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info