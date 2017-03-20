Twitch Special: Mass Effect: Andromeda

Watch it for yourself Tuesday evening!

03.20.17 - 1:28 PM

is finally hitting shelves (and downloads) tomorrow, and we posted our review this morning. It's not the highest score we've ever issued, but it's not a bad review by any means, so while we may not be locking it in as game of the year, the RPGFan team is still happy to see it and interested to play this followup to a pretty great trilogy, and we're betting we're not alone.

Accordingly, this Tuesday, 3/21, Caitlin Argyros will be streaming Mass Effect: Andromeda starting at 9 PM Eastern. On Sunday, 3/26, she'll follow that up by streaming it again in our normal slot at 1 PM Eastern.

Whether you're like me and have too full a gaming plate to jump on Mass Effect: Andromeda right away or you're starting it up as soon as possible and just want to chat with folks about what you're seeing so far, join Caitlin Tuesday and Sunday on our Twitch channel (linked below) or right here in the video below for the fun!

Watch live video from RPGFan.com on www.twitch.tv



