Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Patched with Update 1.02 in Japan

The remix is fixed up.

03.20.17 - 6:55 PM

After a number of bugs were reported in, Square Enix released update 1.02 to remedy the issues. This update deals with errors caused by support for 60fps, such as damage and gauge bugs. Other undefined issues were patched as well.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix is a collection of six major Kingdom Hearts games. For those playing along, this is what we get.

Kingdom Hearts FINAL MIX



Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories



Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts II FINAL MIX



Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final MIX



Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Look forward to this massive collection exclusively on the PS4 in North America on March 21st, and Europe on March 28th.



