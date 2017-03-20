Persona 5 Standard Edition Getting Bonus Controller Skin

Time to steal hearts in style!

03.20.17 - 6:59 PM

Atlus has added a nice bonus for players unable to purchase the Take Your Heart edition of

Showing off a slick design featuring select members of the main cast of Persona 5, this awesome controller skin is sure to raise jealousy from RPG fans. Don't hesitate on your purchase, however, as this skin is only included in marked copies in America while supplies last. You can check out the unveiling video with VA Erika Harlacher and former PR manager John Hardin below.

Persona 5 is set to release on April 4th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info on the Persona series.



