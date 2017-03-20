RPGFan
Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory Coming to PS4, PS Vita
03.20.17

Thanks to the most recent issue of V-Jump, we're getting our first look at Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory, the newest entry in the Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth series, set to be released in Japan for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita later this year.

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory

Set in the same world as the original Cyber Sleuth, players will get the chance to experience a story, "on the other side of Cyber Sleuth." The protagonist, named Keisuke Amazawa, is a young man who's fled to the digital world after being named as a criminal in a case he has no knowledge of. Basic systems from the original story, such as the digi-farm, will also be returning along with 320 Digimon.

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory

As an added bonus, Bandai Namco will also be including the original Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth as a pack in title.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory is set to be released in 2017 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.


