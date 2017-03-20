The Alliance Alive Gets a Second Trailer

Get acquainted with this 3DS RPG.

03.20.17 - 7:08 PM

Publisher FuRyu has released the second official trailer for their upcoming 3DS RPG

The five minutes of footage below act as an introduction to the game's world, providing insight on the title's locations, battle systems, cast, as well as gameplay elements like the ability to ride vehicles, flying with the Ornithopter, moving objects on the field, and scaling walls.

Developed by Cattle Call, the studio behind The Legend of Legacy and featuring a story by Suikoden creator Yoshitaka Murayama, The Alliance Alive is set to release on the 3DS June 22nd.





