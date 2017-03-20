Lost Dimension Lands on PC in 2017

Stopping 'The End' once more on PC.

03.20.17 - 7:15 PM

Ghostlight Interactive have revealed that, the Lancarse-developed RPG released in North America and Europe in 2015 on PS3 and Vita, will be coming to PC via Steam in 2017.

Utilising betrayal mechanics, a strategic turn based battle system, and a ticking time bomb for a narrative, Lost Dimension stands to be a worthy addition to the influx of JRPGs finding their way to PC, through online portals such as Steam.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news regarding Lost Dimension and other JRPGs making their way to PC!



