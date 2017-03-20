Mobius Final Fantasy Hosts Two-Week Final Fantasy XV Collaboration Event

New cards and stamps courtesy of Noctis and Co!

03.20.17 - 7:20 PM

Square Enix has started a two-week longcollaboration event for, outlining new cards, abilities and content slated from the 17th to the 31st of March.

The event itself allows players to acquire various cast members of Final Fantasy XV , such as Noctis, Ignis and Lunafreya amidst others, as ability cards, allowing avatars within Mobius Final Fantasy to use the strength that the Lucii line has to offer.

Additionally, unique to the collaboration, players can try to summon and acquire the "Unbreakable Bonds: Final Fantasy XV" Supreme card, allowing players to use the "Royal Arms" ability, akin to the crystal Armiger that wreaks havoc on Noctis' foes.

During the collaboration, players will be able to perform one ability card summon per day, at no cost. Login bonuses, containing both new stamps and Cindy and the Regalia as ability cards, will also be available to players.

Alongside the collaboration, the rest of March includes a number of other events for players to do in the world of Palamecia. The most important of these events involve players having access to two new jobs, the Berserker and Rogue.

With these two jobs, players will be able to take the fight to Anima and Ultima-the latest bosses raring to be fought within the Ring of Braves; a multiplayer arena where avatars can team up against titular foes. Furthermore, until March 23rd, players will be able to revive from incapacitation once per battle, without use of consumables, due to the Revival Stamp Campaign.

Mobius Final Fantasy is available as a free-to-play download on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and recently, on Steam.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for all news Mobius Final Fantasy!



