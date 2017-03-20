RPGFan
Colin Burns
New Radiant Historia Project Teased by Atlus
This is a big deal.
03.20.17 - 10:47 PM

Answering the prayers of many, Atlus has teased a new Radiant Historia game. The original game was released for the Nintendo DS in 2010 and quickly garnered a cult following among JRPG enthusiasts, earning its reputation through word of mouth. The possibility of a new title is enough to send a few small pockets of the internet into a tizzy.

Radiant Historia Teaser Site

Atlus has created a new official website that promises more details will be revealed in an upcoming issue of Famitsu on March 23rd. It is unclear whether the announcement will be a port of the original or a brand new game. Also worth noting, the North American site says that they will be reprinting copies of the original DS game later this month. Personally, I'd love to see a full-fledged sequel coming to PlayStation 4 and Switch. Stick with RPGFan as we continue to get updates!


