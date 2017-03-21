Chris Gebauer Ray Gigant Gets a Limited Run Physical Edition

Get physical (copies) on April 14.

Publisher Acttil has announced that Ray Gigant will be getting a physical release print courtesy of Limited Run Games. The online retailer has been providing analog gaming geeks with wonderful releases for a few years, and Ray Gigant will be joining their PS Vita catalog on April 14. Publisher Acttil has announced thatwill be getting a physical release print courtesy of Limited Run Games. The online retailer has been providing analog gaming geeks with wonderful releases for a few years, andwill be joining their PS Vita catalog on April 14. Limited Run Games publishes their various titles in limited print runs (SEE WHAT THEY DID) of a few thousand, so if this article has you feeling those 'shut up and take my money!' feels, circle April 14 on your calendar. They usually sell off half their stock at 10am est and the second half at 6pm est so be prepared. For those unaware of what Ray Gigant has to offer, check out the overview of the Experience developed dungeon RPG provided by Acttil: About Players will meet three heroic characters who each live by their own ideals but share a common goal — to save the world. Each of the heroes — Ichiya, Kyle, and Nil — have their own allies to help them as they embark on a battle against the mysterious alien invaders, the Gigants! Ray Gigant will reveal each of their stories through their own arcs, which will all seamlessly converge as the game progresses. Now, it’s time for PlayStation Vita owners to rise up with the power of the Yorigami to save the world. Story Our adventure takes place in the not-too-distant future… Earth’s major cities have been ravaged by giant, terrifying creatures known as Gigants. Across the globe, military forces from every nation have attempted to counter the attacks but, to their horror, they have all failed miserably. In a twist of fate, it was reported that a boy named Ichiya Amakaze managed to defeat a Gigant, by using a mysterious power called the Yorigami. This victory was short-lived, however, when Ichiya lost control of his power and tragically destroyed the city he tried so hard to protect. After this fateful experience, he fell unconscious. Ichiya was then detained and sent to a safe location where his fate would soon unfold… What are Gigants? Gigants are mysterious, alien life-forms that have invaded Earth. Gigants of various shapes and sizes have been discovered, and they generally take on the form of beasts from legend. However, unlike those mythical beasts, Gigants do not harbor a brilliant, celestial aura. Whatever aura they do possess is something much more vile… Key Features Guided by Fate! – Play through three different points of view to uncover the mystery behind what’s happened in this world. Players must battle against Gigants and a myriad of other characters.



Keep Your Eyes Open! – Fight skyscraper-sized bosses in battles using a 3-way view system! For special boss battles, each of the characters will utilize their special abilities! Varying from close to long range on the battlefield, strategically plan attacks from each character’s position!



Slash Beat Mode! - The rhythm-based battle action system, Slash Beat Mode, allows characters to unleash their hidden power of transformation by offering their body to their Yorigamis. If timed correctly with the rhythm-based commands, the heroes can deal a tremendous amount of damage.



Evolve Tree System! – Level up your characters’ stats with the Evolve Tree System! Master all three branches of the tree (Physical, Command, Item) to raise your character to new heights! Ray Gigant is currently available digitally on PS Vita and PC.





