Marcos Gaspar RPGFan Music: Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice OST Review

Objection!

03.21.17 - 4:35 PM



I've never played a Phoenix Wright game, but I'm aware of the setting and general gameplay. What drew me to the series was their stellar soundtracks and absolutely gorgeous Gyakuten Saiban Orchestra Album, and since then have been interested in what the Phoenix Wright series has to offer as far as music is concerned. In regards to Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice OST's release, I'm pleasantly surprised with their musical direction. However, Brigid Choi has the honors on presenting her thoughts on this wonderful soundtrack. Enjoy the read and the samples within, dear readers.



Brigid Choi's Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice OST Review



RPGFan Music

I've never played a Phoenix Wright game, but I'm aware of the setting and general gameplay. What drew me to the series was their stellar soundtracks and absolutely gorgeous orchestral arrangement album . I always find myself returning to that, and since then have been interested in what the Phoenix Wright series has to offer as far as music is concerned. In regards to's release, I'm pleasantly surprised with their musical direction. However, Brigid Choi has the honors on presenting her thoughts on this wonderful soundtrack. Enjoy the read and the samples within, dear readers.







