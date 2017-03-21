Peter Triezenberg Square Enix Announces Seiken Densetsu Collection for Nintendo Switch

No word on Western release yet.

03.21.17 - 7:35 PM



After recently posting a brief teaser on the official Mana series Twitter account, Square Enix has officially announced the Seiken Densetsu Collection for the Nintendo Switch. The compilation includes the original Seiken Densetsu for the Game Boy, Seiken Densetsu 2/Secret of Mana for the Super Famicom/SNES, and Seiken Densetsu 3. All of these classic titles support local multiplayer, along with some extras such as quick saves and music selection from the main menu. There's no word on a Western release as of yet, so stay tuned, and check out the announcement trailer below.



