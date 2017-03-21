RPGFan
Colin Burns
Meet Blue Reflection's Kaori Mitsui and Get Set for March 29th Live Stream
Gust's new RPG has a colorful cast.
03.21.17 - 7:40 PM

Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions, is the newest title from the developer Gust, and the studio has released a new trailer to introduce one of the game's main characters. Kaori Mitsui is a typical sad-girl who spends a lot her time staring at her phone and dropping out of her middle-school track team. Despite her ne'er-do-well nature, she does have a serious streak and never misses a day of school. Check her out below.

If you're itching for more info about Blue Reflection, Gust is holding a live-stream airing on NicoNico, YouTube and Fresh on March 29th, 13:00 JST, to discuss an overview of the game and have guest appearances. Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions is coming to PlayStation 4 and Vita in Japan on March 30th.


