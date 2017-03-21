RPGFan
Keegan Lee
Atlus New Title Announcement Stream Set For March 26th
Hee-Holy Cow!
03.21.17 - 9:00 PM

Atlus has announced a special stream revealing their newest games coming out in 2017.

Atlus New Title Announcement Special Spring 2017

While it's still unknown exactly which titles will be featured in the event, it's positive that we will see new information on the recently announced Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, possibly including a new trailer.

With announcer Chiaki Matsuzawa hosting the event, special guest stars will include free lance writer Mafia Kajita, Composer Yoko Shimomura, and a large assembly of voice actors. Fortunately we won't be waiting too long to find out everything Atlus has to offer.

The stream is set to go live on March 26th at 19:00 JST, with available viewings on both Niconico and Fresh. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.


