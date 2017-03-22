Retro Encounter 75: Chrono Trigger Part IIIt's not BUTT! It's the Aero-Dalton Imperial!03.22.17 - 5:55 PM
Retro Encounter caps off a month full of classic Square titles with our second episode dedicated to Chrono Trigger
. The panelists discuss the highs, lows, twists, and turns in Chrono Trigger
's second half, from secret characters to surprise deaths to mysterious entities. Who killed off two characters? How does the group's Chrono Trigger
newcomer feel? Listen and find out.
Join us on our second journey to far away times!
Retro Encounter Episode 75: Chrono Trigger Part II
Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Alana Hagues, Chris Gebauer, Peter Triezenberg
Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com