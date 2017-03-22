RPGFan
Retro Encounter 75: Chrono Trigger Part II
It's not BUTT! It's the Aero-Dalton Imperial!
03.22.17 - 5:55 PM

Retro Encounter caps off a month full of classic Square titles with our second episode dedicated to Chrono Trigger. The panelists discuss the highs, lows, twists, and turns in Chrono Trigger's second half, from secret characters to surprise deaths to mysterious entities. Who killed off two characters? How does the group's Chrono Trigger newcomer feel? Listen and find out.

Join us on our second journey to far away times!

Retro Encounter Episode 75: Chrono Trigger Part II

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Alana Hagues, Chris Gebauer, Peter Triezenberg

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




