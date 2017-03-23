RPGFan
John Tucker
Batman: The Telltale Series - Episode 4 and 5 Review
Closing the book on another tale.
03.23.17 - 1:37 PM

Ever get that feeling that you forgot to do something? (If I gave it to you just now, sorry! That's kind of where we're at this morning. The final episodes of Batman: The Telltale Series have been out for a while, but with all the excitement and effort of year-end activities, we somehow missed providing you with a review for them.

Today, we remedy that oversight with a review of Episodes 4 and 5 by Krzysztof Chrzastowski. Batman seems like a property that's right up Telltale's alley, so how well did they close it out? Check the review at the link below for the details!


