RPGFan
John Tucker
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Review
Smell that dairy air.
03.23.17 - 1:41 PM

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been a pretty highly-anticipated title for a while now, and coming with a new console that folks seem very happy with so far can't hurt it... except when it comes to our ability to provide a day one review. We had to wait for the hardware and the game to be available, but Rob Rogan has been playing his fingers to the bone to finish this massive game as quickly as he could.

And his efforts have paid off, because today, we've got his review! Check it out at the link below!


