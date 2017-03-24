RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory Coming Westward in 2018
Well, that was a quick turnaround.
03.24.17 - 12:17 PM

After recently announcing a follow-up to the well-received Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, Bandai Namco has confirmed that Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory will indeed be making its way to North America and Europe in 2018. The game will be coming out for the PlayStation 4 and Vita.

Taking place on the "other side" of Cyber Sleuth's scenario, Hacker's Memory follows new protagonist Keisuke Amazawa after he is falsely accused of committing a crime, leaving him little choice other than to dive into the Digital World and clear his name. The game expands on the concepts introduced in the original title, adding additional maps and bringing the total number of available Digimon to 320. We'll keep you posted as we learn more, but until then, check out some initial gameplay footage from the game's official website, and our burgeoning screenshot gallery.





