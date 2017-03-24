RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Fight Against the Darkness in New Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 HD ReMIX Trailer
Darkness, darkness, darkness, HEARTS, friendship! Take a shot.
03.24.17 - 12:19 PM

Square Enix has released a new trailer for the imminent release of Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 HD ReMIX, the PS4 compilation of past Kingdom Hearts HD collections that is due out on March 28th in the States, and the 31st in Europe. Entitled "Fight the Darkness," this trailer features story highlights from across the games included in this collection, set to the track "Fate of the Unknown" from the Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix secret ending. Check it out below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for further coverage!





