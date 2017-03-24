Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Now In Development For Nintendo Switch

Ah, the old Switch-aroo!

03.24.17 - 2:13 PM

In a surprising turn of events, development on the Wii U version ofhas been cancelled in lieu of development shifting towards the newly released Nintendo Switch.

Koji Igarashi, project lead for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, spoke to the fans in a Kickstarter update:

Hello, this is IGA. Thank you for always supporting us. I would like to give a message to the backers who pledged for the Wii U version of Bloodstained. During our Kickstarter campaign, the Wii U was at the height of its popularity, but the situation has drastically changed after the release of Nintendo Switch. This change made it difficult to receive the necessary support from the hardware maker, which has led us to drop the Wii U development and shift the development to Nintendo Switch. We are very sorry that it has come to this after all your support, but we hope you will understand. We would like to respond by preparing options for our backers, such as moving your pledge to another version or requesting a refund if you don't want any other version. We hope you will continue to support us.

As briefly mentioned by Igarashi, backers of the game's Wii U version will automatically be moved to the Nintendo Switch version. Alongside that transition, backers can also choose to move their platform choice from the Nintendo Switch to the PS4, PC, Xbox One or Vita version, by filling out their backer surveys again. A refund option was also given, provided players chose the Wii U version at the initial backing.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is slated to come out in 2018, on PS4, XBox One, Vita, PC and Nintendo Switch.

