New Details Released For Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus
03.24.17 - 2:21 PM

Square Enix has released new details for the upcoming DLC Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus.

After losing a decisive battle, Gladiolus is forced to face his weaknesses. In order to travel with the rest of the team, Gladiolus leaves to train with Cor. With his mentor at his side, Gladiolus sets out to challenge the Shield of the Founder King: the Blademaster, Gilgamesh.

Taking place in a new area separate from the base game, players will control Gladiolus with an entirely new battle system. Where Noctis' combat focused more on mobility, Gladiolus will fight utilizing blocks and counterattacks to combat his foes. Upon completion of the DLC, players will have the chance to export special items back to the main game. As a final bonus, the DLC will also include two new game modes, a "Score Attack" and "Final Trial," both being available once players complete the DLC.

Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus comes out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 28th for $4.99 USD, with a Season Pass also available for $24.99 USD. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info on Final Fantasy XV



