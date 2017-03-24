Week in Review, 3/24/2017

It was a little wild this week.

03.24.17 - 6:05 PM

The RPG news front may have been a little quiet this week, but we did bring you reviews for two of the biggest titles of the year:and. If you missed anything this week, we got you covered with news stories from Keegan Lee, Peter Triezenberg, John Alas and reviews from Rob Rogan and Derek Heemsbergen.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is such an amazing and massive game that it took us a while to finally get a review out, but I think it was worth the wait. I am pretty sure you already know how this review will go, but if you want the full details make sure to check out Rob Rogan's review.

Another week, another Final Fantasy XV news story. The Gladio DLC drops on the 28th, and now we have some more details and a cool new trailer to boot. If you're itching for some more Final Fantasy XV, then Episode Gladiolus is looking pretty awesome.

Atlus teased earlier in the week that a new Radiant Historia project was in the works, and although many had hoped for a sequel to the acclaimed title, what we are getting instead is a remake for the 3DS. If you missed on this gem the first time around, make sure check out the remake this time around.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is not only one of the most highly anticipated RPGs of 2017, but also one of the most anticipated games of the year. Bioware releases are often praised to the high heavens, but did Mass Effect: Andromeda live up to the hype? Check out Derek Heemsbergen's review to get the full details.

All I can say is that if Square Enix doesn't bring this to the west with its first official translation of Seiken Densetsu 3, then there will be a ton of disappointed fans. This may be the best and last chance for the west to finally get an official release of Seiken Densetsu 3, come on Square Enix, please!

The Legend of Heroes series of games are fantastic, and the Trails of Cold Steel sub-series is a fan favorite, so it's no surprise that fans are waiting for whatever information they can get for the third game in the epic. This week we got some info on some of the new characters for the third installment and this class is shaping up to be pretty awesome so far.

And that's a wrap for this week. Be sure to check back on the front page for all your RPG news and reviews.






