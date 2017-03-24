Video Game Orchestra Live in Tokyo

This is a very big deal!

03.24.17 - 8:03 PM

Video Game Orchestra is performing tomorrow in Tokyo with music from the following games/series:and other games.

At first glance, it just looks like this is going to be a solid lineup for VGO (it is). However, what's more important is that music from all these games/series are being performed on the same stage. That's amazing. A lot of effort was made getting these major publishers (Konami, Square Enix, and Sega to name a few) to agree to having their music share the same stage. Not only that, Pony Canyon is taking care of promotions for this event, so the importance of this concert is widely advertised.

While the siren's call is strong, I unfortunately won't have the pleasure of attending this magnificent concert. Regardless, we wish our best to Video Game Orchestra in knocking it out of the park!



