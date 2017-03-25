RPGFan
Square Enix's latest announcement is Masahiro Witch: Midnight Marchen, a "dark fantasy" game for iOS and Android smartphones. The game is scheduled to launch in Japan in 2017 as a free-to-play title with in-app purchases. Along with the announcement, Square Enix released an overview of the game's plot and the games trailer that you can view below.

The world, on the verge of destruction, is ruled by witches known as the "Six Princesses", who make up the "Princess Banquet". In order to save the world from demise, magical girls throw themselves into battle. The Six Princesses are afraid to try and use rare beings known as "Pure Whites" (Farbros) in order to relieve the magical girls of their bloody everyday lives.

Witches derive their power from negative emotions such as jealousy and hatred. These negative emotions become more powerful when they are used as magic.

The main character is a girl named Mana Asahina who has lost the memory of her mother, bringing her to the game's academy setting to search for clues leading to information about her mother. Unlike most games, the player will get to choose the voice for Mana at the beginning of the game. The options, along with their voice actors include:

  • Strong - Sumira Uesaka

  • Cheerful - Rena Ueda

  • Shy - Ai Kakuma

  • Clunky - Rie Takahashi

  • Lively - Nao Toyama

  • Serious - Saori Hayami

  • Firm - MAO

Co-op play will be included in the game, allowing players to battle alongside each other and combine their magical power.

No Western release date has been revealed, but stay tuned to RPGFan for updates.



