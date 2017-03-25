Enjoy An Official Unboxing of Persona 5's "Take Your Heart" Edition

Stare in abject jealousy.

03.25.17 - 12:21 PM

We're nearing the English release of, and Atlus isn't content to let the hype train lie in the station. Lauren and Will from Atlus took the opportunity to do an official unboxing video of's "Take Your Heart" special edition. Check it out below, and bask in the glory of the adorable Morgana plushie that comes with it. The "Take Your Heart" edition is available for $89.99 USD.

Persona 5 is out in North America and Europe on April 4th for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3. Be sure to stay tuned to RPGFan for the latest and greatest coverage of Persona 5!





