RPGFan
Trent Argirov
Zero Escape: The Nonary Games Available in North America and Europe
Two brilliant games collected for your convenience!
03.26.17 - 4:51 PM

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games has been released for both Europe and North America, collating both Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors and Zero Escape: Virtue's Last Reward; the first two games in the Zero Escape adventure game series.

nine doors masks

As a bonus treat, publisher Aksys Games has released a launch trailer that overviews both games present within the collection in a slick combination of visuals and voice-work, detailing exactly what this edition entails for the player.

As stated in the launch trailer, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games boasts high definition graphics, dual English and Japanese audio choices for the player, and a new flow chart system built specifically for Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors.

If you're curious about what our staff thought of Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors and Zero Escape: Virtue's Last Rewards, check out our reviews here and here. The collection itself is available on PS4 and PS Vita in North America, and on the PS4 alone in Europe.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for any Zero Escape news!


