RPGFan
Keegan Lee
Fire Emblem Echoes Limited Edition Announced Alongside New Trailer
May can't come soon enough!
03.26.17 - 4:54 PM

Nintendo has announced a limited edition bundle for Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia for North America and Europe.

The North American limited edition bundle, which costs $59.99 USD, includes a cavalcade of extras, such as a hardcover art book, a sound selection CD, a pin set featuring Alm, Celica, and Marth, and a reversible cover sheet that bears a striking resemblance to the original Famicom version that Fire Emblem: Shadows of Valentia is based on. The European version of the limited edition bundle includes all the material from the North American version, plus new Amiibo of Celica and Alm that can be purchased individually in North America.

Nintendo also released a new trailer for Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia that introduces the new protagonists Alm and Celica, while also diving into turn-based strategic combat, new facilities, and other new characters. You can watch the new trailer below.

Fire Emblem: Shadows of Valentia is set to release on April 20th in Japan for the Nintendo 3DS, with a North American and European release set for May 19th. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.


