Star Ocean: Till The End of Time PS4 Release Date Revealed

Quite a lot of improvements.

03.26.17 - 4:59 PM

Sqaure Enix has revealed that the PlayStation 4 version ofwill be released in Japan on March 31st exclusively on PlayStation Network. The optimized version brings several improvements, starting with a full HD render that reduces jaggies and improves lighting.

The changes go beyond cosmetic, adding several current generation features as well, including trophy support, share features and remote play. Long loading times and disc changing will be removed, allowing players to experience Till the End of Time at its best.

No word yet on a Western release date, but stay tuned to RPGFan for more updates.



