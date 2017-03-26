RPGFan
John Alas
Star Ocean: Till The End of Time PS4 Release Date Revealed
Quite a lot of improvements.
03.26.17 - 4:59 PM

Sqaure Enix has revealed that the PlayStation 4 version of Star Ocean: Till the End of Time will be released in Japan on March 31st exclusively on PlayStation Network. The optimized version brings several improvements, starting with a full HD render that reduces jaggies and improves lighting.

star ocean till the end of time hd remaster

The changes go beyond cosmetic, adding several current generation features as well, including trophy support, share features and remote play. Long loading times and disc changing will be removed, allowing players to experience Till the End of Time at its best.

No word yet on a Western release date, but stay tuned to RPGFan for more updates.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Mass Effect: Andromeda
Sunday, Mar. 26 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PDT/2pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 73 & 75: Chrono Trigger ~ Final Thoughts
Retro Encounter 73 & 75: Chrono Trigger
Final Thoughts
 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Review
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Review
 Batman: The Telltale Series - Episode 4 and 5 Review
Batman: The Telltale Series - Episode 4 and 5
Review
 Retro Encounter 75
Retro Encounter 75
Podcast
 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice OST Review
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice OST
Review
 Mass Effect: Andromeda Review
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Review