Valkyrie Anatomia Will Add NieR: Automata's 2B This Spring Check out the teaser trailer of 2B in action. 03.27.17 - 12:24 AM
Square Enix has announced that the universes of NieR: Automata and Valkyrie Profile will overlap this spring. As part of a special collaboration event, YoRHa No. 2 Type B from NieR: Automata will be coming to mobile game Valkyrie Anatomia: The Origin. An exact release date has yet to be announced.
Valkyrie Anatomia: The Origin is currently available on Android and iOS in Japan.