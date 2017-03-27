Valkyrie Anatomia Will Add NieR: Automata's 2B This Spring

Check out the teaser trailer of 2B in action.

03.27.17 - 12:24 AM

Square Enix has announced that the universes ofandwill overlap this spring. As part of a special collaboration event, YoRHa No. 2 Type B fromwill be coming to mobile game. An exact release date has yet to be announced.

Valkyrie Anatomia: The Origin is currently available on Android and iOS in Japan.



