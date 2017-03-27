RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Valkyrie Anatomia Will Add NieR: Automata's 2B This Spring
Check out the teaser trailer of 2B in action.
03.27.17

Square Enix has announced that the universes of NieR: Automata and Valkyrie Profile will overlap this spring. As part of a special collaboration event, YoRHa No. 2 Type B from NieR: Automata will be coming to mobile game Valkyrie Anatomia: The Origin. An exact release date has yet to be announced.

Valkyrie Anatomia: The Origin is currently available on Android and iOS in Japan.


