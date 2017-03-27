RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Square Enix Shares Final Fantasy XV "March Update" Trailer
Chapter 13 is getting some enhancements.
03.27.17 - 12:42 AM

Square Enix has released a new trailer detailing the newest update for Final Fantasy XV, due out on March 28. Along with a set of enhancements to Chapter 13, players will be able to check out the first bit of story DLC with Episode Gladiolus.

Chapter 13 will receive a separate path for Gladio and Ignis after their split with Noctis. There will be a few cutscenes to show what took place while Noctis was on his own as well as some new moments with Ravus and Emperor Aldercapt. Check out the trailer below.

Episode Gladiolus will be available for download at $4.99 or as a part of the game's season pass. The DLC finds Gladio parting ways with the group to meet up with Cor, the only survivor of the trials. With his mentor at his side, Gladiolus sets out to challenge the Shield of the Founder King: The Blademaster, Gilgamesh.




