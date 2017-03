Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Gets New Trailer and Gameplay Footage

So glad this DS classic is getting another shot.

03.27.17 - 7:17 PM

In case you haven't heard, Atlus recently announced a remake of their DS RPG, entitled. This enhanced take on the time-traveling antics of the original brings with it full voice acting, various visual and systemic upgrades, and a new "sub-history" storyline to go along with the existing two timelines, "Standard History" and "Alternate History."

Below, you can find an overview of the game's story, along with a new trailer and gameplay footage. Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology is due out for the 3DS on June 29th in Japan. There's no word on a Western release at this time, but we'll keep you posted.