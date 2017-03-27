Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Gets New Trailer and Gameplay Footage

So glad this DS classic is getting another shot.

Below, you can find an overview of the game's story, along with a new trailer and gameplay footage. Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology is due out for the 3DS on June 29th in Japan. There's no word on a Western release at this time, but we'll keep you posted.

The setting is the large continent Vainqueur, which has been turned into a desert.

There was a war between the western kingdom of Granorg and the eastern country of Alistel over the remaining green land.

In the midst of this great war, the protagonist Stocke, by awakening a magical book called the "White Chronicle," acquires the special power to redo the past.

From a number of parallel worlds, including "Standard History," "Alternate History," and "Sub-History," and in order to change possible tragedy and save the fate of a world on its way to ruin, choose the path with a ray of hope.