Peter Triezenberg
Descend Into Dark Souls III's New "Ringed City" DLC with Launch Trailer
Slay demons in the dying firelight.
03.27.17 - 7:20 PM

Dark Souls III's second, and final, chunk of downloadable content is just around the bend, and Bandai Namco has released a brand-new trailer highlighting the sort of thing that Souls fanatics can expect to find within the ruined depths of the Ringed City. Long-held questions about the series' lore, twisted angelic monstrosities, and demonic hordes all await those who brave the darkness when Dark Souls III: The Ringed City drops for PC on March 27th (today!), and consoles March 28th. Check out the video below, and then be sure to keep an eye out for further coverage from RPGFan.




