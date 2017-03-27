RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
RPGFan Music: Persona 5 OST Review
Something to tide you over until Persona 5 releases.
03.27.17 - 7:23 PM

Can you feel it? In eight days the beauty that is Persona 5 will be in our hands for maximum enjoyment. Though I never played any of the Personas, outside Persona 4 for a little over an hour, I'm incredibly excited with this entry into the series. If you kept up with our music posts, then you know exactly the reason why. If you don't, we have Samer Farag with his thoughts on the soundtrack, which should clear up any mysteries as to why I highly anticipate Persona 5's arrival. Enjoy the read and samples, dear readers.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Mass Effect: Andromeda
Sunday, Mar. 26 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PDT/2pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Persona 5 OST Review
Persona 5 OST
Review
 Retro Encounter 73 & 75: Chrono Trigger ~ Final Thoughts
Retro Encounter 73 & 75: Chrono Trigger
Final Thoughts
 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Review
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Review
 Batman: The Telltale Series - Episode 4 and 5 Review
Batman: The Telltale Series - Episode 4 and 5
Review
 Retro Encounter 75
Retro Encounter 75
Podcast
 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice OST Review
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice OST
Review