Marcos Gaspar RPGFan Music: Persona 5 OST Review

Something to tide you over until Persona 5 releases.

03.27.17 - 7:23 PM



Can you feel it? In eight days the beauty that is Persona 5 will be in our hands for maximum enjoyment. Though I never played any of the Personas, outside Persona 4 for a little over an hour, I'm incredibly excited with this entry into the series. If you kept up with our music posts, then you know exactly the reason why. If you don't, we have Samer Farag with his thoughts on the soundtrack, which should clear up any mysteries as to why I highly anticipate Persona 5's arrival. Enjoy the read and samples, dear readers.



Samer Farag's Persona 5 OST Review



