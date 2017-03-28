RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Mysterious Switch Shin Megami Tensei Project Gets Similarly Mysterious New Image
A ruined city to serve as the backdrop of a demonic hellscape?
03.28.17 - 11:20 PM

A while back, Atlus announced a mysterious new Shin Megami Tensei title for Nintendo's Switch console, and during a recent presentation, the company showed an updated trailer for this mystery project with an additional five seconds added, showing what appears to be a ruined city. While the updated trailer has yet to be uploaded in any official capacity, you can check out the image for yourself below. Rest assured that we'll keep you posted if we learn anything more.

shin megami tensei hd nintendo switch city ruin



