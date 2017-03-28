Atlus Announces Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey for 3DS

They're really doubling down on these remakes, huh.

03.28.17 - 11:23 PM

isn't the only Atlus classic to be getting the 3DS remake treatment. The company recently announced, an enhanced version of 2009's. This version features additional demons, new artwork, a new female character named Alex, and a new ending route. Below, you can find some initial details, as well as a first trailer.

Environmental destruction and ethnic conflict… on a future earth where various problems still haven't been solved, it suddenly appeared. Schwarzwelt, the ruined land that appeared in the Antarctic, continued to expand while swallowing everything on the earth into nonexistence. This appears to be how the history of mankind will meet its end… Hoping for humanity's survival, a Strike Team is sent to this mysterious land. However, the things they witness… will reveal the terrible truth of Schwarzwelt.

A mysterious girl who suddenly attacks the protagonist during exploration of Schwarzwelt. What is her goal in targeting the life of the protagonist with such open hostility?

